Weekly top stories 071519

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline the week of July 8 to July 14, 2019.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between July 8 and July 14.

1. Lancaster woman found dead in her vehicle from apparent suicide: police

2. CDC urges awareness of AFM; 1 case of rare, potentially paralyzing disease found in PA this year

3. Mother charged with leaving her infant daughter alone in woods of southern Lancaster County

4. Lancaster County man federally indicted on sexual assault charges while running children’s home in Kenya

Sign up for our newsletter

5. Historic soda fountain opens at expanded Hinkle's Restaurant in Columbia