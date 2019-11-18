Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between November 11 and November 17.

You may have spotted a lot of women yelling at cats online lately.

The meme brings together “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Smudge the Cat and has a second life thanks to Reddit and social media.

After nearly 70 years, the popular lunch, dinner and late-night spot will close at the end of December.

Now located at 239 W. King St., the steak shop debuted in 1951 at 242 W. King St.

The outside is done and construction is continuing on guest rooms, dining areas and entertainment sections of the Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland, but an opening date has not been announced.

Originally slated to debut over the summer, the opening of the first hotel for the Cartoon Network has been delayed.

A Lancaster city man who ran a multimillion-dollar drug ring in the late 1990s — and who earlier was a Drug Enforcement Administration informant — is at it again, according to law enforcement.

Prosecutors announced his arrest Friday, saying they delayed releasing information to protect the investigation.

A Rapho Township man sexually assaulted two 12-year-old girls on separate occasions, one time in the Manheim Middle School parking lot, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.