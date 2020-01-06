Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

Here are the most-read stories between December 30 and January 5.

On New Year’s Day in Lancaster County, is there really any reason to even ask the question: What’s for dinner?

Pork and sauerkraut is tradition. It’s delicious. It’s comfort food perfect for a wintry day. And it brings good luck.

Hunter Lehman gave the best hugs.

The Ephrata 21-year-old, who died early Sunday in a fatal car crash, also loved snowboarding, was an all-star volleyball player and hoped to take over the family business — Lehman Concrete — someday, his mother said.

A Lancaster man has been charged after he threatened and assaulted a woman because she "owed him money for a trip to Chick-Fil-A," according to court documents.

Malike Greer, 22, was charged with stalking, simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and criminal mischief on Dec. 29, said court documents.

Over 100 comments of support and solidarity flooded into the Lancaster County Park Ranger's Facebook page after the department shared that an anonymous letter had been found at a park and conveyed the author of the note was "suffering through hard times."

The note, found at Chickies Rock, was signed "someone in York, PA" and dated Dec. 23, 2019, at 4:49 p.m.

In the Facebook post, made Friday, Dec. 27, the department wrote "We’re hoping this post may reach that person. We will gladly extend the helping hand that you asked for. There are so many resources available to those suffering."

Every year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board releases a report of liquor trends and sales in the state by county.

In 2019, Lancaster County amassed over $70M in liquor sales, up .51% from last year.