Top story images 072219

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline the week of July 15 and July 21.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between July 15 and July 21.

1. Coroner identifies women killed in Lancaster stabbing Thursday; police charge man with homicide [video]

2. Motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday in Manheim Township: coroner

3. Lancaster County authorities identify man found dead in Clay Township stream

4. Here's what's canceled this weekend due to excessive heat

Sign up for our newsletter

5. Escaped Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' operated cocaine hub out of Manheim Township and Smoketown Airport