1. Warwick High School students walk out over use of homophobic, racial slurs

Morgan Hackart has had enough of hearing Warwick High School students use homophobic slurs.

He started noticing it more frequently last year, when another student called him a derogatory term in class. The 17-year-old senior told the teacher, who then went to administration. The student was pulled from the classroom.

“Every day walking down the hallways, you hear homophobic or racial slurs just being thrown at people,” Hackart, who is transgender, said.

2. West Hempfield police, D.A.'s office: We're aware of complaints about Field of Screams

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and West Hempfield Township police said in a joint statement they're aware of social media complaints about Field of Screams.

Complaints made on Facebook by people who say they were volunteers at the Mountville attraction concern working conditions and claims of sexual abuse.

3. At least 11 Warwick students receive in-school suspension after Wednesday's walkout

Several Warwick High School students received an in-school suspension after they walked out of school Wednesday in protest of hate speech targeting the LGBT community on campus.

The school district wouldn’t disclose how many of the 14 students who participated in the protest were suspended, but LNP | LancasterOnline confirmed at least 11 through interviews with students and parents Friday.

Students said they believe everyone will eventually face discipline. Walkout participants, they said, are being called one-by-one into the principal’s office.

4. Lancaster Mitsubishi closes after 32 years in business

Lancaster Mitsubishi quietly closed at the beginning of the month, ending 32 years of operation here.

A receptionist answering the phone for Lancaster Mitsubishi this week said, “We’re in transition between two companies.”

But she declined to provide details about the future of the city property, saying more information will be forthcoming in two to four weeks.