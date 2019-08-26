Top stories photos 082619

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline between Aug. 19 and Aug 25, 2019.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.

1. Lancaster County family-owned grocery store scene takes another hit: Musser’s to sell business to Giant 

2. Man urinates in Starbucks sink at Target in Manheim Township; police searching for him

3. Food hall at revitalized Wilbur site in Lititz to debut Aug. 29, part of $60M makeover

4. 4 crashes reported in first 48 hours of Route 222 northbound project in West Earl Township

5. Man who urinated in Starbucks sink at Target in Manheim Township identified: police