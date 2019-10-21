Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.
Top 5 most-read stories from last week [In Case You Missed It]
More Headlines
- 7 trick plays from the 2019 college football season [video]
- PennDOT says changes will make dangerous stretch of Route 272 safer; some drivers think otherwise
- Lancaster County nursing home inspection reports through October 2019: Here are the reported deficiencies
- Over 500 vehicles - including a 1943 GMC duck boat - will be auctioned tomorrow in Grantville
- Progressive ABA adds new home in Ephrata (column)
- Penn State-Michigan: A chess match it wasn't. What was it? (column)
- Penn State explodes, fizzles, explodes again, and beats Michigan
-
Lancaster That Was: Watt & Shand expanded on Penn Square in 1919
- David Wax Museum returns to Lancaster to celebrate latest album 'Line of Light'
- Former Amishwoman says lack of sex education in Amish schools can lead to abuse within the community
- Here's a rundown of all the shops you'll find at the Market at The Wilbur [photos]