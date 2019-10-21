Top stories images 102119

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline the week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 20, 2019.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.

1. York man dies 12 days after fight outside Village Night Club; Lancaster police search for suspect

2. SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of Friday's L-L League football Week 9 games

3. Clay Township man charged with indecent assault of boy, 14 [update]

 

Sign up for our newsletter

4. Husband charged in 2010 arson that killed Olga Sanchez-Reyes, mother of three [update]

5. 'He is not a monster': Man defends father following arson charge