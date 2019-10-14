Top stories images 101419

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13.

1. Lancaster boy, 14, is one of the youngest people charged with a homicide in county history

2. SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of Friday's L-L League football Week 8 games 

3. Railroad bridge found buried in Lancaster; PennDOT will close Lime Street to fill in cavity below

4. Narvon man charged with 84 counts of animal cruelty; PSPCA rescued 55 dogs, puppies from property

5. Feds charge 3 former Worley & Obetz executives with bank fraud