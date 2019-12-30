Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between December 23 and December 29.

Park City Center began 2019 with one empty anchor store and news that a second would be closing soon at the regional mall that seemed to be losing some of its 40-year-old grip on local shoppers.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, Park City’s future as a retail center with major activity and entertainment options is coming more into focus.

Members of the U.S. women's field hockey team are upset with more than just the playing field at Spooky Nook Sports, whose surface they've described as being “unusable” and “unsafe.”

They also say they've been served "rotten food, under-cooked food, and low-quality food," and that the East Hempfield Township facility — once described by a top international field hockey official as “the most amazing facility I’ve ever seen” — doesn't have adequate locker rooms or meeting space.

A former Lancaster County woman was killed in New York City Thursday when a truck hit her as she was walking in a crosswalk.

Tabitha Buck, who helped kill 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991, was released from state prison Saturday.

A Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed Buck’s release.

Buck, 45, whose name also appears as Tabatha Buck in documents over the years since her arrest, was granted parole in August.

Two residents at separate Lancaster County nursing homes died after workers at each facility violated patient transfer policies, according to reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In each case, the residents died of what the coroner determined were traumatic neck injuries after falling while being transferred by one worker instead of the required two.