Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between January 6 and January 12.

A Lancaster County funeral director kept an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for three days and, in other instances, didn’t return cremated remains to families, the Pennsylvania Department of State alleges.

In a 51-page document filed Dec. 19 before the State Board of Funeral Directors, a Department of State prosecutor outlined 10 instances in which the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home was involved regarding a family member’s remains. The business, active in Lancaster County since 1995, has locations in Millersville and Lancaster.

Because he doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Dec. 31 was Tim Watts’ last day in the operating room at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

There’s an industry-wide push to have more nurses earn bachelor’s degrees, and hospitals now commonly require newly hired registered nurses to earn the degree within a set time.

But in March 2016 LGH announced a new policy that required existing registered nurses to get the degree by the end of 2019 if they wanted to keep their jobs in the hospital.

An Ephrata man has been charged with indecent assault after repeatedly slapping a female employee on the buttocks, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman went to police because she became "uncomfortable, felt weird and anxious" afterward.

Up to three inches of snow is expected for Lancaster County Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, starting at noon today until 7 tonight.