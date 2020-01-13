Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.
We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.
Here are the most-read stories between January 6 and January 12.
1. Lancaster funeral home kept ‘significantly decomposed’ body, failed to return others' remains: state
A Lancaster County funeral director kept an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for three days and, in other instances, didn’t return cremated remains to families, the Pennsylvania Department of State alleges.
In a 51-page document filed Dec. 19 before the State Board of Funeral Directors, a Department of State prosecutor outlined 10 instances in which the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home was involved regarding a family member’s remains. The business, active in Lancaster County since 1995, has locations in Millersville and Lancaster.
Lancaster funeral home kept ‘significantly decomposed’ body, failed to return others' remains: state
Editor's note: This story was originally published Jan. 10.
2. Dec. 31 was former LGH nurse's last day due to degree requirement; hospital says 'hundreds' returned to school
Because he doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Dec. 31 was Tim Watts’ last day in the operating room at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
There’s an industry-wide push to have more nurses earn bachelor’s degrees, and hospitals now commonly require newly hired registered nurses to earn the degree within a set time.
But in March 2016 LGH announced a new policy that required existing registered nurses to get the degree by the end of 2019 if they wanted to keep their jobs in the hospital.
Dec. 31 was former LGH nurse's last day due to degree requirement; hospital says 'hundreds' returned to school
Because he doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Dec. 31 was Tim Watts’ last day in t…
3. Ephrata boss told employee he 'has a problem' after repeatedly spanking her, offering raise: police
An Ephrata man has been charged with indecent assault after repeatedly slapping a female employee on the buttocks, police said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman went to police because she became "uncomfortable, felt weird and anxious" afterward.
An Ephrata man has been charged with indecent assault after repeatedly slapping a female emp…
4. Cami Jo Combs Callie Jo Flowers [obituary]
5. Winter weather advisory issued for Lancaster County, snow expected, NWS says
Up to three inches of snow is expected for Lancaster County Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, starting at noon today until 7 tonight.
Up to three inches of snow is expected for Lancaster County Tuesday, according to the Nation…