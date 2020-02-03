Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 2.

At least three vehicles have significant damage after one caught fire at Park City Center, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot near J.C. Penney on the Harrisburg Pike side, around noon on Tuesday.

A Lancaster city man sexually assaulted two girls at his home -- including one who said she was assaulted about 500 times in 10 years -- and is facing more than 20 charges related to rape of a child, according to charging documents.

Jatniel Cotto-Martinez, 44, was arrested after a 19-year-old woman told police that she was continually sexually assaulted over a period of 11 years, according to Lancaster city police. Cotto-Martinez is a music teacher who gave lessons at his home.

Attorneys for a Mount Joy woman charged with causing the crash that killed two Warwick students in October 2018 want homicide and all other charges dismissed, claiming she wasn't acting recklessly by driving, despite her seizure history.

The petition, filed Jan. 21 in Lancaster County Court, argues that because Debra Slaymaker-Walker had a seizure before the crash, she wasn't acting recklessly, which is a legal component of voluntary manslaughter.

A large mixed-use development proposed along the eastern edge of Millersville could boost the borough’s population by 20% or more, officials said.

Reading-based developer NAI Keystone is hoping to build stores, a fast-food restaurant and more than 580 housing units on 58 acres along Millersville Road, just south of Millersville Pike.

Borough Manager John Rochat said Monday that the project could eventually mean as many as 2,000 new residents for Millersville, which has a population of about 8,300.

A Millersville woman stole more than a $500,000 from her employer in Willow Street over two and a half years, according to West Lampeter Police.

Jennifer Wilson, 43, of Millersville, was the bookkeeper for Moon Mechanical in Willow Street, according to police, and used her position to funnel $615,300 to herself, beginning in Aug. 2017.