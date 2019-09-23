Top stories photos 092319

A collection of images appearing on the top stories posted on LancasterOnline between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22, 2019.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22.

1. Police raid Green Dragon (Published in 2009)

2. Police seize more than 500 fake Louis Vuitton items from Green Dragon in Ephrata; one man charged

3. 2nd man arrested for robbery, assault of rideshare driver in Lancaster city

4. SCOREBOARD: Full coverage from every Week 5 L-L League football game

Sign up for our newsletter

5. These 5 TV shows were filmed in Lancaster County; how many have you seen?