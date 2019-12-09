Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

Tabitha Buck was 17 when she sat on 16-year-old Laurie Show’s legs while Lisa Michelle Lambert slashed Show’s throat in Show's East Lampeter Township home on Dec. 20, 1991.

After almost 28 years in prison, the 45-year-old inmate at SCI Muncy in northeastern Pennsylvania could be released by Christmas.

There are big displays at places like Dutch Winter Wonderland. But sometimes you don’t want to deal with the cold or even leave the car.

Luckily, there are a few drive-through Christmas light displays. You can drive through a decked-out covered bridge, into the woods or through a baseball stadium. One display is already open for the season. One's organized by students. And two are free.

A Lancaster man is serving up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to raping a 9-year-old child.

To facilitate the abuse, he told the child they would be playing a game, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The rape and other crimes happened in December 2018 at an Upper Leacock Township home. Police were notified in January.

When Manheim Fire Department Lt. Andy Kirchner approached 5-year-old Jojo Colon after a crash involving his school bus, it didn’t take him long to realize the boy was in distress.

“I went over to him, I talked to him, he didn’t talk back,” Kirchner said. And Jojo was clearly resisting being taken to an ambulance to be checked. “He was going around in circles.”

A New Holland man caused the death of a Terre Hill man whose truck he was stealing last month, according to prosecutors, who charged him with homicide Tuesday.

Javen T. Jackson, 21, is also charged with setting a fire the day before — Nov. 10 — at the New Holland apartment and business complex he was staying at, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The fire displaced 11 people and caused an estimated $1.75 million damage.