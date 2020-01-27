Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.
We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.
Here are the most-read stories between January 20 and January 26.
1. Judge Reinaker violated judicial ethics during East Lampeter traffic stop, oversight board says
Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker violated Pennsylvania's code of judicial ethics when he told a police officer he had "better check the registration on this plate soon, mister" at a traffic stop in April, a state oversight board found.
The state Judicial Conduct Board received three complaints related to the East Lampeter incident and determined there was enough evidence to file charges against Reinaker for violating Canon 1, Rule 1.2, of the Code of Judicial Conduct.
Note: This story is from Dec. 2019
2. State of deer hunting: some hunters excited, some feel ignored by Pa. Game Commission [column]
The state Game Commission last week released its agenda for the agency’s board of directors’ meeting scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
In the deer-hunting realm, the agency is proposing to return to two full weeks of concurrent buck and doe hunting during firearms season; to keep the Saturday start to firearms season; and to add Sunday hunting for deer during archery season on Nov. 15, and during firearms season on Nov. 29, which is the day after the Saturday opener.
3. Caernarvon Twp. man sentenced to 38-76 years for sexual assault of 4 girls
A Caernarvon Township man who in December pleaded no contest to the sexual assault of four young girls was sentenced Friday to 38 to 76 years in prison.
David Stoltzfus Smucker, 75, appeared in court wearing a black coat with a dark blue shirt as he accepted his sentencing before Court of Common Pleas Judge Dennis Reinaker. He was brought into the courtroom in his wheelchair, carrying a straw hat.
4. LCBC contribution pays off $2.5 million in medical debt for 1,546 Pennsylvanians
Lancaster-based LCBC church has paid off $2.5 million in medical debt for 1,546 individuals in Pennsylvania through RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that enables donors to forgive medical debt.
5. McCaskey grad, model appears on 'Dr. Phil' to clear her name after transphobic comments [video]
Carissa Pinkston, a Lancaster native and model, appeared on "Dr. Phil" to clear her name after posting transphobic comments, falsely claiming to be transgender herself and losing her modeling contract last summer.
Pinkston, a 2017 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, appeared on "Dr. Phil" in the episode "Do Words Matter or Are We Too Sensitive?" The episode aired Friday, Jan. 17.
