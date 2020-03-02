Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, March 1.

1. Scrapple fries are now a thing and you can get them in Philadelphia

If you’re a scrapple fan, have you ever wondered if this Pennsylvania Dutch staple could ever be improved?

Scrapple fries are a thing at two Philadelphia-area restaurants.

Editor's note: This article was published in 2017.

2. Ephrata just approved later school start times in 2020-21; here's what that means for students and families

A plan nearly a year in the making to delay school start times at Ephrata Area School District was approved Monday night.

The decision – approved unanimously by the school board, although one board member, Glenn R. Martin, was absent – makes Ephrata the first Lancaster County school district to significantly move up its start times, joining a national trend aligning school schedules with adolescent sleep patterns.

3. Female jumps from Old Philadelphia Pike onto Route 30 Saturday afternoon: police

A female was injured after she jumped from Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) onto eastbound Route 30 east Saturday afternoon, East Lampeter Police said, citing witnesses.

First responders were called to the scene at 2:01 p.m., Saturday, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The female was not hit by any vehicles, East Lampeter Township Sgt. Greg Dolk said.

4. Married couple with Lancaster County ties found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Delaware: police

A married couple with ties to Lancaster County were found dead Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide in Delaware, according to officials.

Kenneth “Kenny” Bowers, 55, and his wife, Lysandra “Sandy” Bowers, 40, were found dead minutes after 4 p.m. at a parking lot in Federica, Delaware.

A handgun was recovered from the scene in what Delaware State Police suspect is a murder-suicide, a news release stated. Police did not say who is suspected of firing the gun.

5. A Lancaster bar and a chef are semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard awards; here's where to find them

The James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for its 2020 restaurant and chef awards Wednesday and there are two locals on the list.

The Horse Inn is a semifinalist for the Outstanding Bar Program.

Taylor Mason, co-owner and chef of Luca, is a semifinalist for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region.