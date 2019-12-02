Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between November 25 and December 1.

Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore announced Monday, Nov. 25, that it is closing its retail stores.

The company has locations locally in East Towne Centre along Route 30, east of Lancaster, and at Lancaster Shopping Center.

Plans for closing locations will be shared in the coming weeks on the company's website, the release said. Up to 40 of A.C. Moore's 145 stores will operate as Michael's next year, the statement said. Michael's has more than 1,260 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including one at The Shoppes at Belmont.

There are big displays at places like Dutch Winter Wonderland. But sometimes you don’t want to deal with the cold or even leave the car.

Luckily, there are a few drive-through Christmas light displays. You can drive through a decked-out covered bridge, into the woods or through a baseball stadium. One display is already open for the season. One's organized by students. And two are free.

Lancaster, along with seven other mid-state counties, was under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It’s not known when Mackenzie Brandt started celebrating turning 25 on Sunday, but events began to take a turn for the worse when she punched a woman — who happened to be an off-duty Lancaster police officer — outside Tellus 360 as the bar was closing early Sunday, according to police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

Now, she and another woman, Victoria Leigh Northeimer, 25, are charged with aggravated assault — a felony — resisting arrest, disorderly conduct —both misdemeanors — and related charges.

A New Providence man who police say was driving under the influence of alcohol and meth claimed that the drug was "Goody's headache powder," East Lampeter Township police said.

After failing a field sobriety test, police found 0.8 grams of methamphetamine on him, along with two cut-off straws in the vehicle, police said.