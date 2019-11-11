Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

Here are the most-read stories between November 4 and November 10.

Eight Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams were in District Three playoff action this weekend across seven total games.

At Friday’s home basketball game against York College, F&M students staged a sit-in after the national anthem that kept the game from being played.

A winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold at the Turkey Hill at 298 Main St. in Landisville.

The winning numbers from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 Lotto game were drawn Sunday. The numbers are 14-15-21-25-38-44.

Voters on Tuesday, November, 5, went to the polls to elect candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices.

The county elections bureau reported 27.17% voter turnout -- 88,369 out of 325,296 of those registered voted in Tuesday's election.

The decomposing body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area near Coatesville last week, and authorities remain uncertain of her identity and how she died.

"This woman is somebody’s daughter, sister, or mother," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a Facebook post. "We are asking for the public’s help to identify her and notify her family."