Temar Boggs, the Lancaster teen hailed as a hero when he helped track down an abducted girl but who later was convicted of armed robbery, could be granted a parole hearing in August.

Boggs, who is serving a sentence of 40 months to 10 years, was denied parole in February, state prison records show.

Boggs, who at age 15 in 2013 helped track down an abducted girl and was convicted of armed robbery three years later, has received approval from the Board of Probation and Parole to be released from state prison.

He is at the State Correctional Institution Dallas in Luzerne County, where he is serving a sentence of 40 months to 10 years for the robbery.

La Piazza of Lititz, at 800 Lititz Pike, will be closed this weekend and early next week, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The building has been deemed an unsafe structure and was damaged by vehicular impact, according to the Pennsylvania State Uniform Construction Code.

A Lititz pharmacy owner illegally provided opioid and anti-anxiety drugs to a person without a prescription, according to authorities.

Jeffrey W. Eshelman, who owns McElroy Pharmacy, 101 E. Main St., provided hydrocodone – an opioid – and alprazolam – the generic name for Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication – twice in October, according to charging documents.

Longer hunting seasons. More deer tags for buck and does. Removing antler restrictions. Mandatory deer testing. Sharpshooter culling.

These are the highlights of measures being considered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to help limit the spread of the always fatal chronic wasting disease in the state.