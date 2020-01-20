Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.
We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.
Here are the most-read stories between January 13 and January 19.
1. Feds accuse website-selling firm of $56M scam, force its Lancaster office to close
Federal regulators have accused an Illinois-based website company of cheating its investors out of $56.5 million, leading to the shutdown of its Lancaster office, where about 80 people had recently worked.
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that the Income Store ran a “Ponzi-like scheme,” paying purported “returns” to early investors with money from new or repeat investors.
2. Cosmopolitan magazine investigation on child sex abuse among Amish quotes Lancaster County officials
A new report by Cosmopolitan magazine and Type Investigations alleges widespread child sexual abuse in Amish communities throughout the United States, including Lancaster County.
The year-long investigation by reporter Sarah McClure, published on Tuesday, identified 52 official cases of child sexual assault in communities throughout seven states, including Pennsylvania.
3. Hotel employee moved dead man's body to open courtyard after apparent overdose in Manheim Township: police
A Clarion Inn employee was seen on surveillance video moving a corpse from one of the hotel’s rooms out to the open courtyard before police arrived on Wednesday, Jan. 15, according to Manheim Township police.
4. Motorcyclist dies from late Thursday crash in Salisbury Township: police [update]
A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Thursday evening in Salisbury Township died from her wounds, police said.
5. 18 Amish young people died suddenly; Mayo Clinic identified genetic problem believed to be responsible
The Mayo Clinic has identified a genetic problem believed to have caused sudden death in 18 of 23 Amish young people who had it, according to media reports.
The study published recently in JAMA Cardiology said researchers studied two large Amish extended families that reported multiple sudden deaths, including four siblings with exercise-associated sudden deaths.
