1. Nursing Home Outbreak Spotlights Coronavirus Risk in Elder Care Facilities

An outbreak of coronavirus disease in a nursing home near Seattle is prompting urgent calls for precautionary tactics at America’s elder care facilities, where residents are at heightened risk of serious complications from the illness because of the dual threat of age and close living conditions.

The emergence of the novel contagious illness at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, has left one resident dead and four others hospitalized, with three in critical condition, local health officials said late Sunday. A health care worker in her 40s also remained in satisfactory condition. The resident who died was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, officials said.

2. Scrapple fries are now a thing and you can get them in Philadelphia

If you’re a scrapple fan, have you ever wondered if this Pennsylvania Dutch staple could ever be improved?

Scrapple fries are a thing at two Philadelphia-area restaurants.

Editor's note: This article was published in 2017.

3. 3 dead after crash on Route 222 Saturday afternoon

Three people died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township Saturday afternoon, according Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Two men and a woman died, Diamantoni said. The men died at the scene and the woman died at Lancaster General Hospital.

A 73-year-old man driving a 2016 Honda Accord was driving north and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic, according to West Earl Township police.

4. Pennsylvania announces first 2 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware & Wayne counties

Announcing Pennsylvania’s first two COVID-19 diagnoses Friday, officials requested the public’s help in fighting the coronavirus.

“We have to control the spread of this disease by what we do day in, day out,” Gov. Tom Wolf said, urging good hygiene and staying home if ill. “We all should remain calm here.”

The cases, which were awaiting official confirmation by federal testing, are in adult patients quarantined at their homes in Delaware and Wayne counties. Delaware County is in the southeast corner of the state, bordering Philadelphia. Wayne County is in the state’s northeast corner, on the border with New York.

5. Central Bucks School District closes 5 schools after exposure to coronavirus

Central Bucks School District closed five schools on Friday, saying members from the community were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus in another state, according to a letter to the community on the school district's website.

Superintendent John Kopicki wrote that he was informed on Thursday night from the director of the Bucks County Health Department, Dr. David Damsker, and Dr. Sharon Watkins, an epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.