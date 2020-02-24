Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 23.

1. Daylight saving time begins soon; when do we change the clocks?

Since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, 2019, the nights have been getting shorter, and the days are longer. So, when do we change the clocks?

Daylight saving time (often erroneously said as daylight savings time) begins Sunday, March 8, 2020.

That Sunday, the clocks will spring forward, causing areas that practice daylight saving time to lose an hour (don't worry, the hour is gained back in the fall).

2. Rock band Green Day visits Decades, Belvedere Inn in Lancaster city [video]

Although Lancaster County residents should always be on high alert for Rock Lititz-related celebrity sightings, it's true that you never know when they might occur.

Wednesday night, the members of Grammy award-winning rock band Green Day were in town to take in food and bowling at Decades Lancaster, followed by karaoke at the Belvedere Inn. Also present was Butch Walker, producer of Green Day's recently released album, "Father of All..."

3. Condos at former Wilbur Chocolate plant offer urban amenities in hotel complex next to Lititz Springs Park [photos]

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When Cargill closed the Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown Lititz in 2016, many residents were worried about the fate of one of the town’s most recognizable buildings.

Roy Clair, who served as Lititz mayor from 1986 to 1993, was among those with concerns.

So, the co-founder of Lititz-based Clair Global was thrilled when he learned Lancaster-based Oak Tree Development Group wanted to redevelop the former factory into a luxury hotel, condominiums, a restaurant and some shops.

4. Millersville University student found dead Tuesday night; coroner investigating

The Lancaster County coroner is investigating the death of a Millersville University sophomore, both the coroner and the university confirmed Wednesday morning.

The student, Huong So, 24, from Philadelphia, was found dead Tuesday night at the university's College View apartments on Shenks Lane, university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said.

Huong So was a business major who started at the university in fall 2018, Kacskos said.

Millersville University student found dead Tuesday night; coroner investigating The Lancaster County coroner is investigating the death of a Millersville University sophomore Tuesday night.

5. Former Lancaster County mail carrier says USPS violated his rights by making him work Sundays

A former Lancaster County mail carrier has gone to court alleging the U.S. Postal Service violated his rights by requiring that he work Sundays.

Gerald E. Groff, an evangelical Christian, refrains from all secular work on Sundays because of the fourth commandment to “remember the Sabbath and keep it holy,” according to the lawsuit.