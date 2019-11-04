Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between October 28 and November 3.

Communities throughout Lancaster County were forced to postpone trick-or-treat night from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 because of heavy rain and wind.

Actor and Neffsville native Taylor Kinney visited Zoetropolis on Sunday, as seen in an Instagram post on Lancaster Distilleries' Instagram page.

Kinney is an investor in Zoetropolis, which expanded with a revamped downtown location on Water Street. The venture includes the movie theater, a restaurant, and a distillery.

At Beer Wall in Lancaster, customers will begin by purchasing a beer card which can be used to unlock one of 32 self-service taps. The system will then track how much beer is poured while also keeping tabs on the price, which is calculated by the ounce.

Newsweek magazine determined that three of the top 10 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are in Lancaster County.

U.S. News & World Report gave its top rating to two Lancaster County nursing centers.

Eleven L-L League teams were in action in 10 games on Friday night; Cocalico drew a first-round bye.