Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.
We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.
Here are the most-read stories between October 28 and November 3.
1. Lancaster County towns postpone trick-or-treat night because of rain; here's the list [updates]
Communities throughout Lancaster County were forced to postpone trick-or-treat night from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 because of heavy rain and wind.
Some communities are rescheduling trick-or-treat because rain is forecast.
2. Taylor Kinney and 'Chicago Fire' castmate stop by Zoetropolis
Actor and Neffsville native Taylor Kinney visited Zoetropolis on Sunday, as seen in an Instagram post on Lancaster Distilleries' Instagram page.
Kinney is an investor in Zoetropolis, which expanded with a revamped downtown location on Water Street. The venture includes the movie theater, a restaurant, and a distillery.
Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's most famous investor stopped by the movie theater over the weekend.
3. Beer Wall to launch self-service beer restaurant in Lancaster; January opening expected at former Pour restaurant
At Beer Wall in Lancaster, customers will begin by purchasing a beer card which can be used to unlock one of 32 self-service taps. The system will then track how much beer is poured while also keeping tabs on the price, which is calculated by the ounce.
Beer Wall to launch self-service beer restaurant in Lancaster; January opening expected at former Pour restaurant
A self-service beer restaurant is coming to Lancaster.
4. 5 nursing homes in Lancaster County ranked among best by Newsweek, U.S. News
Newsweek magazine determined that three of the top 10 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are in Lancaster County.
U.S. News & World Report gave its top rating to two Lancaster County nursing centers.
5. SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage from L-L League football teams in Friday's playoff openers
Eleven L-L League teams were in action in 10 games on Friday night; Cocalico drew a first-round bye.
