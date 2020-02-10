Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 9.

1. Carol Stoudt announces retirement from brewing; Stoudts Brewing Company to close

The first female brewer since Prohibition has announced her retirement.

Carol Stoudt, who kickstarted this region's craft beer boom with Stoudts Brewing Company in the late '80s, has announced via press release that she will retire and take the brewing company with her.

2. Route 30 is reopened after wrong-way driver slams into oncoming rush-hour traffic [video, updates]

A motorist driving the wrong way on Route 30 in Manheim Township slammed into oncoming traffic during rush hour Tuesday morning, injuring at least two people and closing the highway for nearly three hours.

The crash, which involved nearly a dozen vehicles, prompted traffic delays in one of the most heavily traveled sections of Route 30 in Lancaster's suburbs.

3. Root's Country Market & Auction to begin hosting Saturday flea markets

Root’s Country Market & Auction north of East Petersburg will host flea markets on 13 Saturdays from April through November.

The flea markets are a new offering this year at the East Hempfield Township market, which is open every Tuesday with occasional Saturday events.

Tom Longenecker, market master, said he expects more than 100 stands at the flea market, which is still accepting applications.

4. One hurt after gun was 'accidentally discharged' at Worship Center; police investigating [update]

One person was injured Sunday morning at Worship Center along New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township after a gun was accidentally discharged, according to police.

5. February's full snow moon is the first (sort of) supermoon of 2020

Tonight's full moon, the full snow moon, is the first of 2020's four supermoons.

Well, sort of.

The moon is just one day short of perigree, or, being at its closest to Earth, according to Space.com.