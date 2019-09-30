top stories photos 093019

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline Sept. 23 through Sept. 29.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.

1. Coroner IDs woman who died in Route 322 crash Friday morning in Elizabeth Twp. [update]

2. Man wanted in Lancaster city homicide remains at large: police

3. SCOREBOARD: Full coverage from every Week 6 L-L League football game

4. Man fatally shot in southeast Lancaster, police investigating death as homicide [video, updates]

5. Trio robbed Lancaster city man with pepper spray at knife-point, stole his car; police ask for help IDing suspect