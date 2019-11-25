Top stories photos 112519

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline the week of Nov. 18 through Nov. 24, 2019.

Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between November 18 and November 24.

1. Decomposing body found in wooded area near Coatesville has been identified

The decomposing body of a woman discovered in a wooded area near Coatesville on Oct. 29 has been identified, according to Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan.

2. Chandler Rose Myers Rittenhouse [obituary]

3. 2 people found dead Monday in Columbia home; foul play not suspected [updates, video]

Two people were found dead in a Columbia Borough home Monday, Nov. 18, but foul play is not suspected, police said.

Police were called around 12:40 p.m. by a relative to do a welfare check at 413 Union Street.

4. It’s legal for Pa. police to have sex with those in custody, but bill would change that

Two Pennsylvania Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would make any sexual interactions between police and those in their custody illegal.

Current law prohibits consensual sex between corrections officers and prison inmates as well as mental health workers and patients. No similar ban exists for those arrested or detained by police officers.

5. Kade M. Horner [obituary]

Kade Matthew Horner, 20, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.

 