Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between November 18 and November 24.

The decomposing body of a woman discovered in a wooded area near Coatesville on Oct. 29 has been identified, according to Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan.

Two people were found dead in a Columbia Borough home Monday, Nov. 18, but foul play is not suspected, police said.

Police were called around 12:40 p.m. by a relative to do a welfare check at 413 Union Street.

Two Pennsylvania Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would make any sexual interactions between police and those in their custody illegal.

Current law prohibits consensual sex between corrections officers and prison inmates as well as mental health workers and patients. No similar ban exists for those arrested or detained by police officers.