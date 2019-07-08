Top story images 070819

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline the week of July 1 through July 7, 2019.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between July 1 and July 7.

1. Fire damages construction project at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township on Monday afternoon [updates, photos, video]

2. What Lancaster County residents should know about Lyme disease, West Nile virus and Zika

3. Fireworks on the Fourth of July - where to find them in Lancaster County

4. Christian Aid ministries worker indicted for sexually assaulting Amish, Mennonite youths

5. Lancaster man dead after motorcycle crash on Route 222 Monday night