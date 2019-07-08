Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between July 1 and July 7.
Top 5 most-read stories from last week [In case You Missed It]
More Headlines
- New, free Susquehanna River boat tours begin this weekend
- Mother charged with leaving her infant daughter alone in woods of southern Lancaster County
- Royals backup catcher Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, keeps ready his opportunity
- Lancaster County government building closed due to power outage
- Video captures Quarryville man arrested for arson on July 4 [watch]
- Here are odds for Penn State, Clemson, Alabama and others to win the national title and over/under lines for wins
- Cleveland coach Mike Sarbaugh forecasts success for some young MLB talent
- Company suggests loop tours, popular in other towns, could be a hit in the Red Rose City
- Penn Manor opens midget-midget LNP Tournament with win over Manheim VFW
- LNP Tournament: Mountville rallies to take Midget-Midget opener over Donegal, 10-2
Why no seat belts on buses? Do grocery stores get inspected like restaurants? [We the People]