Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, March 23 and Sunday, March 29.

1. Amid nationwide shortage of masks, Amish are sewing 13,000 to donate in Lancaster County

As health care providers grapple with a severe national shortage of masks and other gear to protect against COVID-19, some Amish residents in Lancaster County are among those firing up sewing machines to help.

Sylvan Stoltzfus and his wife own Bird-in-Hand Fabric, which is serving as a hub for dozens of families in their Amish community sewing about 13,000 fabric masks to donate to Lancaster Health Center after tour guide company LoKal Experiences helped make arrangements.

2. Wolf adding Lancaster, York & 7 other counties to stay-at-home order

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is adding Lancaster, York and seven other counties to his stay-at-home order effective 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 until Monday, April 6, 2020.

The other new additions are Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne and Westmoreland counties. You can read the order here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Wendy's employee at Lincoln Highway East location tested positive for COVID-19, company says

An employee at the Wendy’s located on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township has tested positive for COVID-19, according the franchise organization that operates the location.

The employee is now in quarantine and receiving treatment, a statement from NPC Quality Burgers said.

4. More than half of Pa. residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are under age 50

More than half of the Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far are under ago 50, according to the state Department of Health.

The department did not provide a full age breakdown on the more than 170 cases that have required hospitalization, but said 46% of those patients are over age 65, many with chronic medical conditions.

5. Here's what you can and can't do under Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus 'stay-at-home' order

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Lancaster, York and seven other counties would be added to the "stay-at-home order" issued to 10 other Pennsylvania counties earlier this week.