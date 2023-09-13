Lancaster’s top elected officials say the city is too limited in how it can raise revenue, making it difficult to keep up with growing demands for services. Their input, given to the Home Rule Study Commission last week, will guide the commission’s decision on whether to draft a home rule charter early next year.

The home rule commission had asked Mayor Danene Sorace, City Council President Amanda Bakay and city Controller James Reichenbach to share their thoughts on the efficiency of city operations. Officials offered written responses to questions from the commission, which were shared publicly ahead of its latest meeting Sept. 7.

Commissioner Brian Adams at the meeting said city Treasurer Vincent Derek Smith also received questions, but the commission had yet to receive his feedback.

Sorace, Bakay and Reichenbach say the state law that regulates tax caps is too restrictive and will lead to a shortfall of city resources in the future. Because of this law, Bakay said, the city cannot balance its annual budget without burdening property owners.

“Lancaster has been extremely lucky that we have been able to get and effectively manage grant dollars to expand services like lead abatement, public works projects and more,” Bakay said in her response. “But this isn’t enough to patch a structural deficit that exists because of financial constraints that are a direct result of the state tax laws.”

The city already has reached the caps on its earned income, local services and real estate transfer taxes. The only tax the city can increase to raise revenue is its property tax. Last year, the city bumped up property taxes by 8%; it was the first tax increase in three years.

Sorace said the city doesn’t have the funds to adequately respond to resident needs because of the small funnel of revenue it receives.

The home rule commission can draft a charter early next year that would effectively let Lancaster create its own governing rules, such as lifting certain tax caps so officials do not have to rely on property taxes. The charter also could change how the city’s government is structured.

Sorace, Bakay and Reichenbach said the current structure, with separation of the legislative and executive powers of City Council and mayor, works well and does not need to change.

The commission did not discuss the officials’ feedback during last week’s meeting, though Adams said commissioners can invite Sorace, Bakay and Reichenbach to a future meeting to ask follow-up questions to their responses.

Full questionnaire responses can be found on the city’s home rule commission webpage at lanc.news/HomeRuleQuestionnaire.

The commission plans to next interview the city’s state representatives, Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, as well as Sen. Scott Martin. Questions have not been shared with the public, though Commissioner Carl Feldman expressed interest in asking how officials would push for changes at the state level to create more flexible taxation.

Neighborhood meetings

The commission’s next meeting on Oct. 5 likely will take place away from City Council chambers in one of the city’s four quadrants as a part of the group’s efforts to engage directly with the public.

Pennsylvania Economy League staff members, who the commission hired to conduct research, will lead a brief presentation about the home rule process at the start of the meeting to educate people on the commission’s work.

Commissioner Darlene Byrd suggested the group should hold neighborhood meetings separate from its regular meetings to build trust and keep the public engaged. She said each meeting could tell residents what commissioners have learned so far about home rule. Officials also could gather questions from residents to include in their research.

“The purpose of engaging people is to hear what they’re thinking. To say we’re going to have a meeting but we’re just going to give you information, we don’t want to hear from you … I understand a lot of people are afraid, I guess, that it’s going to get crazy,” Byrd said. “I think we need to hear them.”

Gerry Cross of the Economy League said neighborhood informational meetings would be too cumbersome because the commission isn’t at the point where it can educate others. Right now, he said, commissioners are still learning about home rule and the city structure themselves.