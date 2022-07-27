While a recent United States Supreme Court ruling on public funding for religious schools has no direct impact in Pennsylvania, two of the state’s top Republicans - both from Lancaster County - say the precedent may help those working to allow public funding for religious schools here.

Republican State Sen. Scott Martin, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, and Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, see positive takeaways from the Carson v. Makin Supreme Court case.

At issue in the case was Maine’s rule that public funding cannot be used to send students to private religious schools even when public schools aren’t available nearby. Under the rule, public funding could be used to send a student to a non-religious private school. The issue is specific to Maine because 87 of its jurisdictions are so rural or have so few school-age children that public school isn’t available at all grade levels, according to the Maine Policy Institute.

In late June, in the Carson v. Makin decision, a 6-3 majority of Supreme Court justices ruled Maine violated the First Amendment by restricting private religious schools from using public assistance tuition programs. The majority said said Maine’s prohibition amounted to religious discrimination. The dissenting justices said the First Amendment establishes a separation of church and state through the clause “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

In an emailed statement, Cutler said the ruling “further cements the position that policymakers in support of school choice options are on the right side of the debate.”

Martin, who identifies as a “believer in school choice,” tweeted “This is HUGE” in reference to the Supreme Court decision from his personal Twitter account.

He said he views this decision as a way of funding individual institutions rather than the church as a whole.

In Pennsylvania, unlike Maine, public high schools are widely available. However, here and across the country, not everyone wants their student to attend the public school that serves their neighborhood. To offer an alternative to public school programs, Pennsylvania uses the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program. Through Pennsylvania’s EITC program, businesses and individuals can lower their tax bills by donating to scholarship organizations which provide financial aid to children attending K-12 private schools.

Public tax dollars currently do not extend to private religious schools like Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite or Dayspring Christian Academy. LNP | LancasterOnline contacted each of these schools but they didn’t respond.

While Martin isn’t sure of any litigation in Pennsylvania that could benefit from Carson v. Makin right now, he says it sets up any litigation that might crop up in the future.

“To have a ruling like they did in Maine – even though it applies to Maine – it sets up a precedent over the course of the whole country in terms of if something would end up in the court system,” Martin said.

Martin said the Pennsylvania legislation most likely to benefit from the Carson v. Makin decision would be House Bill 2169, the Lifeline Scholarship bill. This bill gives students and parents living within the attendance areas of the lowest-achieving public schools access to other education options through a scholarship to offset the costs of another school, including religious schools and instructional material expenses.

At the end of the day, Martin said he supports legislation that allows families to pick better schools.

“I want to fund good quality schools that meet kids’ needs,” Martin said. “That could be public. That can be private. That could be through the EITC… I just want families to be able to do what’s right for their kids.”

And, in a statement, Cutler said he looks forward to working to increase opportunities for students and families to find the “best educational options for them.”

“Members from both sides of the aisle have long realized Pennsylvania’s students and parents deserve access to a variety of educational opportunities,” Cutler said in a statement. “It is not our place to tell parents, students, or educators what the best way is to teach individual children.”