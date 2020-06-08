Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 1 and Sunday, June 7.

1. Lancaster officials say group of armed, white men infiltrated protests, instigated violence Sunday

A small group of armed men, possibly white nationalists, infiltrated Sunday’s protests in downtown Lancaster to instigate violence during a largely peaceful demonstration, city officials said Monday.

Mayor Danene Sorace at a hurriedly called news conference asked local demonstrators to cancel protests because they could entice outside agitators to return and incite violence.

Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser told reporters police observed white men wearing body armor, some with guns on hips.

2. What major retailers are opening as Lancaster County moves to the ‘yellow’ phase?

With retail operations permitted as Lancaster County moves into the yellow phase Friday, shopping will resume at some major stores and outlet centers even as many stores have yet to announce their reopening plans.

The latest news about openings from Park City Center, Tanger Outlets, Shops @ Rockvale and Shoppes at Belmont.

3. East Lampeter man arrested Monday at protest has COVID-19: judge [update]

Editor's note: Lancaster Stands Up says that Torres self-quarantined for three weeks before going out to the protest. Here's more information.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A protester arrested Monday night has COVID-19, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said.

Ashworth said the man — Julio V. Torres, 22, of 2003 William Penn Way, East Lampeter Township — disclosed that he was positive during his arraignment.

"During the arraignment, it was discovered that (Torres) tested positive, was told to self-quarantine and chose to attend or participate in the protest without proper social distancing, without a proper facemask and has placed other people at risk — both the public who were peacefully participating in the protest and law enforcement," Ashworth said.

4. Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in May 2020

Coronavirus has changed the very way Lancaster County restaurants operate.

Three restaurants in the county announced closures.

Two restaurants offered announcements for future plans.

5. Upper Leacock Twp. fire destroys business, causing estimated $1.5M in damages: fire chief [photos, video]

More than two dozen units responded to a massive commercial fire in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:22 a.m. to the 200 block of Monterey Road.

The fire started behind EG Outdoor Products, while trash was being burned, according to Bird-In-Hand fire chief Don Boyer.