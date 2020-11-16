Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 15.

1. Manheim Township parents arrested after hosting underage drinking parties during pandemic: police

Two Manheim Township parents were arrested after they allowed their teenage children to host several parties that involved underage drinking and drug use over the past year, according to criminal complaints filed by Manheim Township police.

Police were called to the home of Andrew A. Makrides, 48, and Lisa D. Makrides, 52, at least 20 times in recent months due to suspected underage drinking and noise complaints, according to the court documents.

Andrew and Lisa Makrides, police said, showed “complete indifference to the welfare” of children by allowing the parties at their home during the pandemic, and even attempted to hide evidence of underage drinking and partying on multiple occasions when police arrived.

2. PA health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urges public to avoid gatherings as COVID-19 surge continues

Pennsylvania’s health secretary Thursday urged the public to avoid gatherings of any kind and to cooperate with COVID-19 case investigations.

Dr. Rachel Levine made the remarks during a press conference to discuss the state's ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.

The virtual media briefing was held on the same day the state recorded its highest number of infections in a single day — 5,488 — since the virus emerged in March.

3. Christmas lights from your car: 7 drive-through light shows near Lancaster County

Millions of Christmas lights will soon shine throughout Lancaster County.

And some shows can be seen from the bubble of your warm vehicle.

Drive-through (and park and watch) Christmas light displays aren’t new to the area but they’re even more relevant in a pandemic.

“It is the perfect social distancing event,” says Chris Miller, a technology and engineering education teacher at Conestoga Valley’s Huesken Middle School. He oversees a group of middle and high school students who managed to design, program and choreograph this year’s show while working remote.

4. Taylor Kinney talks about 'Chicago Fire' season premiere on 'Today' show, from Lancaster [video]

"Chicago Fire," the NBC TV show co-starring Lancaster County native Taylor Kinney, returns to the network tonight for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production of the series' season 8 in the spring.

And Kinney, a native of Neffsville and a partner in Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in Lancaster, was interviewed about the new season on the third hour of the "Today" show Wednesday morning.

The location from which he was being interviewed was listed as Lancaster. Kinney was shown speaking from in front of a kitchen counter, and talked about wanting to make breakfast for "Today" personality Al Roker. Roker was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

5. Are schools going remote now that Lancaster County has reached 'substantial' community transmission? Not quite

Lancaster County has reached the “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to an update to the state’s weekly early monitoring dashboard.

Now what?

The short answer: Not much.

Despite the spike in cases here, officials from several Lancaster County schools contacted Monday afternoon said no sudden changes in instructional models are planned.