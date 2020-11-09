Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 8.

1. A Manheim Township Middle School counselor has died of COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of in-person classes Friday

A Manheim Township Middle School counselor has died of COVID-19, the Lancaster County coroner confirmed Thursday night.

As a result, the middle school canceled Friday's in-person classes, and students will learn remotely.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline that Alexandra Chitwood, a beloved counselor with the district for nearly 20 years, died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. She was 47.

2. Dr. Lori: How to find treasure in thrift-store shopping [art and antiques column]

Many people are sticking to their budgets or supplementing their income by shopping at and selling wares from thrift stores such as Goodwill, Care & Share, the Salvation Army and others.

In my Real Bargains videos on my YouTube channel, youtube.com/drloriv, I feature real-life stories of thrift store finds and I share insider information about how to identify all types of fine and decorative art, antiques, furniture, lamps, clocks and collectibles.

What’s more, I show you how to put a true value on thrift store finds for buyers and sellers. Buying thrift online or in person has become the first stop for savvy shoppers.

3. 'We lost an angel way too soon': Husband, educators, former students reflect on life of Manheim Township middle school counselor who died of COVID-19

Alexandra Chitwood had plenty of life ahead of her.

She and her husband, Kenneth Chitwood, just bought their first house together in Mount Joy. They expected to move in by Christmas. Next year, the couple was supposed to celebrate their 10-year anniversary by going on a cruise to Alaska.

She was in her 19th year as a counselor with Manheim Township School District. Her students, and her husband’s two grandchildren, were some of the greatest joys of her life.

Her death sent shockwaves across the Manheim Township community, where she made an indelible mark on not only the students she served, but the parents and staff she worked alongside. Manheim Township Middle School, where she worked, closed to students on Friday, and grief counseling was made available to students and staff.

4. 7-Eleven plans to erase Manheim Pike eyesore near Park City [Lancaster Watchdog]

The vacant corner of Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard, an eyesore for roughly 15 years, might finally be redeveloped into something that motorists are a little happier to see.

A New Jersey company wants to build a 7-Eleven convenience store there, according to its filing with Manheim Township, in a project costing about $5 million.

Highview Commercial LLC, a regional real estate developer based in Red Bank, New Jersey, won approval on Wednesday of four zoning variances that it had requested in order to redevelop the property, once the site of Tom’s Mobil and a Fulton Bank branch.

5. No, Lancaster County did not count more mail-in ballots than it received

Lancaster County officials on Thursday debunked an allegation circulating online that the county elections office counted more mail-in ballots for the general election than it reported sending out.

Circulating on Facebook and other social media sites is a photo of a television screen. On it, a graphic shows the county tallied 50,000 more mail-in votes than it distributed to voters who applied to vote by mail.

Many posts on social media suggested the graphic proved that voter fraud was somehow being committed.

The graphic was originally broadcasted by CBS 21 on election night, the station’s news director, Bryan Queen, confirmed. He said the numbers were quickly recognized as incorrect and that the graphic was corrected and the error was noted on air.