Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 4.

1. Conservative news site Lancaster Patriot folds after editor revealed to be white nationalist podcaster

The Lancaster County backers of a conservative website and planned print newspaper announced Tuesday that they are shutting down their project, just days after an LNP | LancasterOnline investigation revealed that the editor of The Lancaster Patriot hosted a podcast on a white nationalist website.

The Lancaster Patriot had said it was scheduled to publish its first edition next month. A new version of its website launched last week, advertising subscriptions to its coming print edition and showcasing a handful of local advertisers.

2. Houseplants are the hot decor trend: Here's how to do it right

Furnishing with flora is having a moment.

“Like everybody, I’m loving adding plants to a space,” says Doreen Cagno of Lititz. “They give it that visual interest and texture that you just can’t match with other accessories. And they are accessories — living accessories.”

Cagno produces a home decor blog called Hymns and Verses, which lets followers peek inside her empty-nester home. There, botanical prints inspired a living room refresh, featuring plants like a Kimberly Queen fern that Cagno picked up at Wegman’s for $12.99 and displayed atop a vintage plant stand found on Facebook Marketplace for $5.

3. Lancaster family farm hosting Pence for presidential watch party got call 'out of the blue'

Andy Bollinger will start his Tuesday morning like he does every day: He’ll leave his home hours before sunrise. He’ll walk past his machine shop, silos and feed storage, then enter one of his cow barns to start milking by 4:30 a.m.

Putting a farm on pause is no easy feat. But Bollinger, 43, will need to step away from his usual long work day by the early evening: His family is expecting an important visitor -- the vice president of the United States.

President Donald J. Trump’s No. 2, Mike Pence, will host a presidential debate watch party at Meadow Spring Farm -- Bollinger’s multigenerational family-owned farm in Lititz -- starting at 7 p.m.

4. Will Lancaster County see a lot of snow this winter? AccuWeather issues winter predictions

Those hoping for a white winter may be disappointed, according to the most recent winter weather forecast from AccuWeather.

A map of the weather agency's winter predictions for the United States shows Lancaster County "turning milder," but areas to the north are projected to get rain and snow, according to the forecast.

Other maps from AccuWeather show that temperatures are predicted to be higher than average for most of the eastern United States, including Lancaster County.

5. Meet the two men behind the modern made-in-Lancaster County cast-iron skillet

Each Griswold spider skillet is marked with a stamp on the bottom of a spider in a web. Even more important is inside the skillet: the 10 inches of cast-iron cooking surface, worn smooth over 130 years. Last year, one of these rare made-in-Pennsylvania skillets went on the market with an $8,000 price tag.

Mark Longenecker’s favorite cast-iron skillet can’t bring in the same price, but in his eyes, it’s just as valuable. The Griswold No. 8 is his father’s skillet, lightweight with a smooth surface.