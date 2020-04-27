Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 20 and Sunday, April 26.

1. Pa. releases COVID-19 cases by ZIP code; see what it shows for Lancaster County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released, for the first time, data that shows COVID-19 cases by ZIP code statewide.

The interactive map the department released is here; one tab shows previously released county-level data, and the other one has the new ZIP code data.

The data provides the first picture of which communities within counties have had the most people test positive for COVID-19, something county leaders have been requesting for weeks.

2. Owner of 2 former Donnelley printing plants in Lancaster files for bankruptcy

The struggling owner of the two former R.R. Donnelley printing plants in Lancaster city has filed for bankruptcy reorganization.

LSC Communications, which operates printing plants on Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike, said it chose to enter bankruptcy “to reduce its debt and better position LSC to compete.”

Both plants continue to operate, producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

3. Quarryville grandmother-granddaughter team wins $1.67 million on NBC's 'The Wall' game show

A Quarryville grandmother and granddaughter won $1.67 million on an episode of NBC's game show "The Wall" that aired Sunday night.

Nellie Wallace, known as "Memaw" to her grandchildren, and her granddaughter Taylor Boulden, won the jackpot — a "The Wall" record, according to show host Chris Hardwick — on a show that combines knowledge and luck.

4. Big changes coming to Pennsylvania 2020-21 hunting season

The 2020-21 hunting season in Pennsylvania will have lots of new wrinkles to it.

At its recent meeting, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors voted on a series of new measures that expand opportunities to hunt in the next hunting year.

5. Pa. residents are now required to wear masks when going to stores; here's what that means

Gov. Tom Wolf and Pa. Department of Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine ordered that all workers and customers at essential businesses are required to wear masks starting Sunday, April 19, at 8 p.m.

Businesses that observe customers not wearing masks are ordered to turn away the customer.