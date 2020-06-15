Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 8 and Sunday, June 14.

1. Luca and Ma(i)son close 'until further notice' in Lancaster after 2 former employees air grievances about lack of support for protests

The nationally acclaimed restaurant Luca announced Monday it will be closed indefinitely after a video posted by two black former employees blasted its ownership for failing to immediately voice support for Black Lives Matter.

The 55-minute video, posted on Instagram by Brian Graves and Janelle Evans on Friday, had more than 12,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

In response, the West James Street restaurant took to its own Instagram page, posting a series of progressively more emphatic comments in attempts to make amends, as some commenters ripped the ownership for its belated efforts to step up and vowed to boycott the business.

2. Lancaster has had sharpest coronavirus case increase of 10 counties that moved to 'yellow' June 5

We just can’t seem to get in a steady downward groove.

After rising in the second half of May and falling as May turned to June, the rate of new coronavirus cases has edged upward again in Lancaster County.

In the past seven days (June 5-11), Lancaster County recorded 331 new cases of COVID-19, up from 245 in the prior seven days (May 29 to June 4). That had been down from 366 in the seven days before that (May 22-28).

3. Lancaster man first person to be cited at Rehoboth Beach for refusing to wear mask on boardwalk: police

A 56-year-old Lancaster man was cited -- and given a mask -- after he was arrested for not wearing a face covering while he was at the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Monday.

Rehoboth Beach police did not identify the man and didn't return a call from LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday morning.

A season cadet with the Rehoboth Beach police saw the man without a mask walking toward the boardwalk around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

4. Lancaster County mom is guinea pig in race to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Research nurses gave Stella Sexton a shot followed by four quick electrical pulses to her arm from a hand-held device.

And that quick the 41-year-old Manheim Township mother of two became a human guinea pig in the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

If scientists succeed, it will happen because people like Sexton knowingly risked their health to benefit humanity.

“Somebody has to do it. Not everybody can,” said Sexton, who so far has suffered no side effects since getting the shot Monday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia.

5. Cutting through green tape: Who called the militia to 'protect' during Elizabethtown protest

At Saturday's protest in Elizabethtown, a couple dozen people — including shop owners and militia members, one of whom was on a roof, armed — wore strips of chartreuse green tape. Tape also marked at least a half-dozen shops.

The tape - and two armed men on a building rooftop - has raised concerns and questions: What did the tape mean? Who put armed men on the roof of the buildings housing 1 and 3 South Market Street?