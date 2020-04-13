Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 6 and Sunday, April 12.

1. Sight & Sound to put movie version of 'Jesus' on the web this weekend for free

Editor's note: This story is referring to the weekend that just recently passed, and not the upcoming weekend.

Sight & Sound Theatres announced Monday that it will present a movie of its most recent musical stage production, “Jesus,” this weekend for free over the internet and cable networks.

The Easter weekend presentation originally had been planned for movie theaters nationwide, as Sight & Sound has done with movies shot of three earlier stage productions: “Jonah” in 2017, “Moses” in 2018 and “Noah” in 2019.

2. Here's how to make a no-sew face mask

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new recommendation for all Pennsylvania citizens to wear a face mask in public, the latest effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

From Amish seamstresses to retirement community residents, there has been no shortage of local crafters who have taken to the task of sewing masks. But you don’t necessarily need a needle to protect yourself.

3. Here's when Lancaster County residents could start to see stimulus payments [update]

The IRS recently announced that United States citizens could start seeing stimulus payments into their accounts starting in the next two weeks.

For the most part, residents will not have to do anything to receive the payment; the money will go into the checking account associated with your 2019 (or, if you haven't yet filled out last year's taxes, 2018) tax filing, according to the IRS.

In the future, the IRS will set up an online system for those to input their banking information to receive payment.

4. Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week

Editor's note: This was published April 10.

Gov. Tom Wolf predicted Friday that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week and implored residents to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state's economy to gradually open back up.

“If the surge occurs next week, as we suspect it will, and it’s within the range of the capacity of our health care system, that’s going to allow us to shut this shutdown down fast, faster than if this drags on,” Wolf told reporters on a conference call.

5. When will COVID-19 surge and peak in Lancaster County? In the US? Here's what experts have to say

While Lancaster County has seen over 500 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported March 18, the virus' peak is still to come.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, said Wednesday that while cases are no longer exponentially growing, cases are still on the rise and there's still an expected surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"It's essential, now more than ever, to please stay home," Levine said.