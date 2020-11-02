Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 1.

1. A strange Thanksgiving coming to California [column]

This Thanksgiving promises to be a bonanza for dogs, raccoons, coyotes and any other varmints that call California home.

Every carnivore in the Golden State has gotten the health department’s memo: This Thanksgiving is outdoors only! Imagine the leavings – discarded drumsticks, misplaced potatoes, spilled stuffing.

Bon appetit!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has pole-vaulted over the line that separates good government from tyranny and canceled Thanksgiving. Well, that’s not quite fair. Rather, he’s made it very difficult to celebrate Thanksgiving if you follow his new rules.

2. Pancake Farm reopens in Ephrata with new owners who redid dining room, added more pancakes

Nearly two years after it closed, Pancake Farm in Ephrata reopened this week with a renovated dining room and more of its namesake breakfast cakes.

Situated along Route 272 south of Ephrata, the longtime breakfast spot is now owned by Javier and Jennifer Camacho who began redoing the space in September. Upgrades included repainting, installing new flooring and upgrading some equipment.

About a half dozen tables were also removed in the dining room, a rearrangement Jennifer Camacho said was meant to make it feel less crowded, not because of anything related to COVID-19. There’s now seating for around 75.

3. Police ID victim in fatal shooting Sunday morning in Lancaster city

A man shot and killed on East Chestnut Street early Sunday morning has been identified as Carlos Bristol, 24, of Lancaster.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street near Lime Street at 1:13 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Bristol with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

4. Melania Trump to visit Atglen today, first solo campaign visit to Pa.

UPDATE: You can read about Melania Trump's visit, which included a visit to the Lancaster County GOP headquarters, here.

First Lady Melania Trump is set to make her first solo campaign visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a day after her husband, President Donald Trump, made a campaign swing in the state that included a stop at the airport in Lititz.

Trump’s reelection campaign says the first lady will appear at an event Tuesday in Atglen, Chester County, that will be moderated by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, The Associated Press reported.

5. Owners unearth history of Lancaster city's Vinegar House

Imagine it’s a late fall day in a just-established Lancaster city, apples harvested from a sprawling orchard ready to be pressed inside a brick outbuilding.

Would the area have been tinged with the sweet smell of cider, or might it have been a more pungent aroma wafting into the air as the proprietors distilled apple cider into vinegar?

David Gelatt and husband Kevin Peters, who call the possible cider house home some 200 years later, are still trying to figure that out.

Much of the early history of their two-story Sherman Street house has been lost. They can’t trace its specific use prior to the 1920s, when it appears the outbuilding-turned-home first became a stand-alone property with its own documentation.