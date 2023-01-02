Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 1

1: Lititz woman dies in Thursday crash in East Lampeter Township

A woman died in a crash on Route 23 in East Lampeter Township on Thursday.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the woman as 63-year-old Carole Stockdale. He rule that she died of multiple traumatic injuries, and that her death was accidental.

2: Lancaster gets 'Today' show shout-out as retirement hot spot

Lancaster is the place to be in retirement, according to a “Today” show segment that aired Thursday morning.

New York City real estate agent Frances Katzen, speaking to co-anchor Peter Alexander, mentioned Lancaster in a segment about 2023 real estate trends.

3: Warwick Twp. teen killed in Christmas Eve crash [update]

An 18-year-old died Saturday after his vehicle struck a pole in Salisbury Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Mason Gentry, of Warwick Township, died in a crash around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Cains Road near Lime Quarry Road.

4: Teen who died in Lancaster city fire Saturday identified [update]

An 18-year-old died and another person was injured in a fire in the Chestnut Hill section in Lancaster city’s northwest on Saturday morning, according to a city news release.

Firefighters and other emergency crews responded around 10:45 a.m. to a duplex in the 400 block of West Lemon Street for a fire with entrapment, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

5: Ephrata man found dead on street may have jumped or fallen from moving tractor-trailer: police

An Ephrata man found dead in an Ephrata intersection early Sunday morning may have been fatally injured after he jumped from a tractor-trailer he was riding on, according to Ephrata police.

An officer came upon a person down in the roadway near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday. The officer met with a passing motorist who was rendering aid to the man, later identified as 39-year-old Paul Donnelly.