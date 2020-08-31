Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 30.

1. Man charged in kidnapping of missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos pleads not guilty

Justo Smoker will waive his arraignment Friday and has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and false imprisonment in the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos, according to court documents.

The 18-year-old Amish woman has been missing since June 21. She was last seen walking from church to her family's home on Beechdale Road in near Bird-in-Hand in Upper Leacock Township.

Man charged in kidnapping of missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos pleads not guilty Justo Smoker will waive his arraignment Friday and has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and false imprisonment in the disappearance of Linda S…

2. New Providence man killed Monday morning in East Drumore Township: Coroner

Update: The man has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

A New Providence man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in southern Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Church Road and Clearview Drive, about 1.5 miles west of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222) in East Drumore Township around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. The dispatch included mention of an entrapment in the vehicle.

3. Event to make free traps available to catch, kill destructive lanternflies

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Free traps will soon be available to Lancaster County residents looking to catch and kill crop-destroying spotted lanternflies.

That’s according to Amanda Goldsmith, the Lancaster County Conservation District’s spotted lanternfly technician, who shared details about a planned trap distribution.

On Sept. 13, officials with the district and the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center are scheduled to host a trap distribution from 1-4 p.m. at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center at 41 Walnut St. in Columbia.

Event to make free traps available to catch, kill destructive spotted lanternflies Free traps will soon be available to Lancaster County residents looking to catch and kill crop-destroying spotted lanternflies.

4. Amish across U.S. grieve, pray for missing teen Linda Stoltzfoos through Plain newspaper published in Lancaster County

Amish from communities as far away as Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio are paying close attention to the case of missing Lancaster County teen Linda Stoltzfoos and offering prayers to her family through a monthly newspaper published here called The Diary.

The Diary, which is published in Kirkwood, routinely carries dispatches from Amish across the United States about the weather, crop season, births, deaths, weddings, migrations and ordinations.

"I keep thinking of the parents in PA who are waiting on news of their missing daughter. Can we imagine the stress, the grief, the suspense? May God carry them through," wrote a Mrs. Daniel Raber from Harmony/Granger, Minnesota, in the August issue of the newspaper.

Amish across U.S. grieve, pray for missing teen Linda Stoltzfoos through Plain newspaper published in Lancaster County Amish from communities as far away as Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio are paying close attention to the case of missing Lancaster County teen Lind…

5. Deer hunters share your thoughts: Is it time for PA doe tag system to change?

Like many Pennsylvania hunters, Steve Thomas is not a fan of the system that’s in place for getting antlerless deer licenses – or doe tags, as they’re called.

“It’s just silliness,” the Lititz scientist said. “They’re has to be an easier way to do this.”

Thomas, 47, has long disliked Pennsylvania doe-tag process, but he was especially perturbed by it this year, when he didn’t get a second tag for Wildlife Management Unit 3A.