Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 27 and Sunday, May 3.

1. A meteor shower and a full flower supermoon: 2 astronomical events in May to watch from your backyard

May's two biggest astronomical events are happening within days of each other.

May's full moon, also known as the full flower moon, will be at its biggest and brightest Tuesday morning, May 7.

Native peoples named May's full moon in honor of bountiful spring flowers, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

2. With 182 new coronavirus cases in 3 days, Lancaster County making no progress under new reopening criteria

New figures from the state Department of Health show Lancaster County is moving no closer to meeting a key criterion for a partial reopening of its economy.

As of Friday, the county had recorded 803 new cases of COVID-19 from April 11-24, putting it nearly 3 times above the threshold for consideration.

3. 'Plan for his death:' COVID-19 taking a deadly toll at 3 Lancaster Township nursing homes

Of all the ways Angie White could’ve imagined losing her 88-year-old grandfather, she didn’t expect this.

Her grandfather, Richard “Dick” Stoy, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 27 at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township, just a week after testing positive.

“Plan for his death,” nursing home staff told Stoy’s daughter, Cindy Rosado, after his diagnosis. It was a rapid decline, White said, for a man who was energetic and healthy during a visit with his great-grandchildren just a few months ago.

4. Dart Container furloughs 500 employees here as COVID-19 depresses sales of its foam cups, trays

Dart Container, facing falling demand for its products due to COVID-19, last week furloughed about 500 employees at its Leola and Lancaster complexes, a company spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

Dart CEO Jim Lammers explained how the pandemic has affected sales at the manufacturer of food and beverage packaging, including foam cups and foam hinged trays.

“Demand for our products has dropped since many of our customers are the restaurants, airlines, sporting arenas, foodservice distributors, coffee chains and schools being hardest hit by countrywide stay-at-home mandates and social distancing requirements,” he said in a statement.

5. Here are the restaurants that opened and closed in Lancaster County in April 2020

These are crazy times.

Lancaster County restaurants are trying to keep sales up while maintaining social distance and no in-person dining.

In April, one business announced it was ready to open, one business closed for good and four businesses announced future plans.