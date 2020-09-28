Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 27.

1. Lancaster man who sued city, police after Taser was used in 2018 is dead [update]

A Lancaster man who sued the city after he was stunned with a Taser by a police officer two years ago died late last week in Philadelphia.

On June 28, 2018, Sean D. Williams was sitting on a curb in downtown Lancaster when city police officers responded to a disturbance on South Prince St. near West King St. A video of the encounter, showing an officer using a Taser to stun Williams, went viral in the days afterward. Williams was unarmed and later said he was confused by conflicting orders from the officers.

The cause of Williams' death is unknown. He was 29.

2. More than 2 dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported at Lancaster County schools. Here's where they are [update]

More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools less than a month into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from nine school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city.

And that might not be all.

3. Former McCaskey teacher convicted of sexual abuse has to register as sex offender for life, court rules

A former McCaskey teacher convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing two students must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled.

Christy L. Smith, now 42, is currently serving a 14 to 28 year sentence for the sexual abuse that happened in 2008 and 2009. One of the children was her student at the time and the other was from another district, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

4. How big can crowds be? Can bars open? Here’s what you need to know about Pa. COVID-19 restrictions

U.S. Western District Judge William Stickman IV on Tuesday declined to stay, or put on hold, his own ruling that some of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional.

The judge’s decision means that at least for the time being, Wolf cannot impose certain types of restrictions on Pennsylvanians.

So, is the 25-person indoor limit still in place? Can bars open? Here’s a look at the details.

5. Who's behind Lancaster Patriot? An alt-right podcaster from Texas, investigation shows

Norman Asa Garrison III once joked about the Holocaust, saying “nothing is better than throwing some Hebrews on the fire.”

He scoffed at films starring Black actors in lead roles, describing the actors as “ridiculous coal-skinned, bootlips blue gums.”

And he encouraged his supporters in the alt-right, a loosely connected group of white nationalists, to commit violence against women and smash journalists in the face with bricks.

Now the long-time Texas resident, described by experts who study hate groups as a notorious white nationalist with a history of instigating harassment campaigns, has set up shop in Lancaster County.