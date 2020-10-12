Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 11.

1. Lancaster mayor wanted police chief out because of wife's pro-Trump Facebook post: FOP

Lancaster’s police chief was forced to retire because his wife posted positive comments about President Trump on Facebook, according to the past president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Mayor Danene Sorace announced Jarrad Berkihiser’s retirement on Friday, Oct. 2, during a three-and-a-half-minute news conference at which she did not answer questions and which Berkihiser did not attend.

It was retire or be fired, John Fiorill, the FOP’s immediate past president said Friday.

2. These 4 counties have half of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania

After declining steadily through August and most of September, coronavirus hospitalizations are increasing in Pennsylvania, and nearly half of those patients are in facilities in just four counties, an LNP|LancasterOnline analysis shows.

Philadelphia, York, Allegheny and Lehigh counties contain about a quarter of Pennsylvania’s population but together averaged 273 COVID-19 patients per day over the past two weeks. That’s nearly half of the statewide figure of 552, according to the state Department of Health.

3. New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on rise in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County

New numbers show increasing cause for concern about the coronavirus pandemic’s fall outlook as rates of new COVID-19 cases have trended upward locally and statewide.

State officials urged continued use of masks and social distancing even as they loosened some rules on crowd sizes at sporting events and other activities.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases was the highest it’s been since mid-May. Lancaster County’s rate was at its highest point since mid-August.

4. 14-year-old girl reported missing from Providence Twp. found safe: police

Police reported that missing 14-year-old Lelani Wood has safely returned to her family after running away from home, according to LNP | LancasterOnline media partner ABC27.

5. New Providence man dies after police pursuit leads to crash on Monday night: police [update]

Update: County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has identified the man who died in this crash. Click here to read more.

A 48-year-old New Providence man died after crashing his truck during a police chase Monday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Emergency dispatchers were called to the area near Route 272 and Pennsy Road around 8:42 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.