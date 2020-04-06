Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, March 30 and Sunday, April 5.

1. Gov. Tom Wolf closes Pa. schools indefinitely

Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice, Gov. Tom. Wolf announced Monday.

The mandate, which also applies to non-life-sustaining businesses, comes as schools across the state have developed online learning plans as the possibility of prolonged school closures due to the novel coronavirus became increasingly likely.

"We're going to keep schools and businesses closed for as long as we need to keep them closed to keep Pennsylvania safe," Wolf said in a press conference Monday afternoon. "Right now it isn't safe."

2. Lancaster Sheetz closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Millersville Borough Sheetz has closed due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the convenience store said Friday.

The store, located at 1790 Millersville Road, will be "professionally deep cleaned and disinfected," Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner said. Gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned.

Sheetz is working with those who may have had close contact with the employee who tested positive, Ruffner said.

3. Livestock auction draws crowds in New Holland despite ongoing COVID-19 spread

In the shadow of towering hay bales, an auctioneer rattled off numbers as he tended to the bids of eager buyers crowded closely Monday morning in a parking lot outside the livestock buildings at New Holland Sales Stables.

By that point, COVID-19 had been spreading in central Pennsylvania for weeks and only days earlier two Lancaster County deaths had been attributed to the contagious respiratory virus.

All the time, medical professionals have urged social distancing, asking people to remain 6 feet apart to stop the coronavirus’ spread.

4. Here are the nursing homes in Lancaster County with positive reports of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported March 31 that 1 in 10 nursing homes in the state have seen positive cases of COVID-19.

Though there is not yet confirmation of how many COVID-19 cases are in Lancaster County nursing homes, LNP | LancasterOnline has reported on several confirmed cases in nursing homes and senior living communities.

5. Police search for woman who slapped, yelled at Shady Maple customers for not following CDC guidelines

Police are searching for a woman who slapped another person after angrily accusing other customers at Shady Maple Farm Market of not maintaining social distancing guidelines earlier today.

The woman cut the deli line at the market located in East Earl Township around 8:25 a.m. this morning, East Earl Township police said, and then yelled at nearby customers for not keeping their distance from her.