1. Adam Sandler will film scenes for new Netflix movie 'Hustle' in Coatesville High School

Famous actor, comedian and lover of basketball Adam Sandler will be shooting more than some hoops near Lancaster in 10 days.

Sandler will be shooting scenes for Netflix's movie, "Hustle," in the Coatesville High School gymnasium beginning Oct. 26, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Debbie Wygent reported.

The production company will have the gym until Nov. 5.

2. Shady Maple Smorgasbord among Lancaster County restaurants leery of latest state COVID-19 regulations

Restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made it a struggle for many Lancaster County restaurants to remain viable, let alone make any money.

Since the March 17 order from Gov. Tom Wolf that originally forced them to close, restaurant operations have been closely regulated, with rules detailing how tables need to be arranged, what kind of menus can be used, and how customers should be served ketchup and mustard.

Last month, Wolf relaxed an onerous rule limiting restaurants to only using 25% of their indoor seating capacity. Now, by doing a self-certification, that seating capacity can be boosted to 50%.

Yet many restaurant owners have been leery of signing up for the new program, which debut Sept. 21. As of Friday, only 273 of Lancaster County’s 720 restaurants had self-certified. The holdouts include Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the county’s largest restaurant.

3. More than 90 COVID-19 cases have been reported at Lancaster County schools. Here's where they are [update]

More than 90 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

4. Lititz woman stabs man carrying infant Tuesday evening: police

A Lititz woman stabbed a man holding a baby Tuesday night while the pair were arguing, according to police.

Maeloni Gladali Morales, 25, stabbed a 30-year-old man in the back of his upper torso with a knife around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Lane in Lititz, police said.

The baby the man was holding was unharmed, and police said that the man is expected to survive his injuries.

5. Starbucks closes permanently in Lancaster Township, downtown Lancaster location to reopen Oct. 23

The Starbucks in Lancaster Township’s Stone Mill Plaza has closed permanently while the coffee giant’s flagship location in downtown Lancaster is slated to reopen next week.

First opened in 2005, the Starbucks near the Giant grocery store at 1398 Columbia Ave. closed for good Sept. 28.