Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 22 and Sunday, June 28.

1. Here's why the FBI is helping in the search for a missing Amish teen

East Lampeter police are winding up their involvement in leading the search of an area where an 18-year-old Upper Leacock Township woman was last seen Sunday before she was reported missing.

Police investigators are instead focusing attention on the hundreds of tips that have poured in concerning Linda Stoltzfoos since Monday, Lt. Matt Hess said Thursday afternoon.

Volunteer searchers continued to search into Friday afternoon.

2. 18-year-old woman missing after attending church service Sunday: police

A search for a missing Upper Leacock Township 18-year-old continued Tuesday after the woman never returned home from church on Sunday.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Stoltzfoos is white, approximately 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs.

3. By shutting out this newspaper's reporters, Biden campaign sends message to Lancaster [editorial]

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee for president, was in Lancaster city Thursday to meet with three families and discuss the Affordable Care Act. Biden also met briefly with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and Lancaster city Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El to discuss “housing, racial justice and community development block grants,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported.

But no one from LNP | LancasterOnline, including McGoldrick, had access inside the event.

National media and an Associated Press pool reporter were able to cover the event. A local television station and — inexplicably — a Pittsburgh radio station CBS affiliate were allowed in late. But not the local newspaper journalists, who politely and repeatedly asked for access but were told they couldn’t enter because of “space restrictions.”

4. Lebanon, Dauphin, Lancaster counties lead Pennsylvania in rates of new coronavirus cases

Central Pennsylvania continues to lead the state in rates of new coronavirus infections as 12 more counties move to the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday.

Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster counties had the state’s highest per-capita rates of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data from June 11-24.

5. Man seen carrying assault-style rifle in Central Market 'disrespecting our community and our values': mayor

A man who appeared to carry an AR-style rifle into Lancaster Central Market sometime Saturday was within his rights, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said after photos of the man circulated on social media.

The mayor was critical of the man, who has not been identified and was not wearing a mask. He appeared to purchase food with the firearm slung across his chest.

"Clearly, this person is disrespecting our community and our values," Sorace wrote in a Facebook post. "The gun is beyond unnecessary. And not wearing a mask in an enclosed building where social distancing is not possible is just plain inconsiderate."