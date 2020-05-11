Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, May 4 and Sunday, May 10.

1. 'Plan for his death:' COVID-19 taking a deadly toll at 3 Lancaster Township nursing homes

Of all the ways Angie White could’ve imagined losing her 88-year-old grandfather, she didn’t expect this.

Her grandfather, Richard “Dick” Stoy, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 27 at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township, just a week after testing positive.

“Plan for his death,” nursing home staff told Stoy’s daughter, Cindy Rosado, after his diagnosis. It was a rapid decline, White said, for a man who was energetic and healthy during a visit with his great-grandchildren just a few months ago.

2. Do I have to wear a mask outside in Pa.? Here's when wearing a mask is required

ov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently advised that all employees and customers at businesses wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or be denied entry.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health offered an FAQ list of when employees and customers should wear masks in nearly every field of work. The full document can be found here.

So, when should you wear a mask? Here's a general guide when it comes to wearing face coverings.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Lancaster mayor: police responded to house parties last weekend; here's what some departments are saying

On the same weekend Lancaster city began contact tracing for COVID-19, mayor Danene Sorace pointed to evidence of more residents ignoring social distancing and Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order. As county officials gave updates on COVID-19's impact on Lancaster County Tuesday morning, Sorace highlighted that city police responded to a large number of noise complaints for house parties over the weekend. She also said she personally observed people ignoring the governor’s orders.

4. Governor Tom Wolf releases list of businesses that received COVID-19 waivers; here are the ones in Lancaster County

On Friday, the state Department of Community and Economic Development released a list of businesses that had been granted waivers throughout the state.

There have been 6,104 total exemptions granted in Pennsylvania, which includes 385 exemptions in Lancaster County alone. For a list of those businesses in the county that received an exemption, see below.

5. Stay-at-home order extended until June; Gov. Wolf to lift restrictions in 24 more counties Friday

Gov. Tom Wolf and State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order, which began April 1 and was slated to expire at midnight May 8.

The updated order will extend until June 4, the Wolf Administration said, and will only affect counties still in the state's red phase.

Click here to read Gov. Wolf's press release.