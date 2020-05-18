Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, May 11 and Sunday, May 17.

1. 'It is fully our intent' to reopen schools in the fall, Pa. education secretary says

Pennsylvania's top education official told lawmakers on Monday that it is "fully our intent" to reopen schools in the fall.

State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera made the statement during a Senate Education Committee hearing in which senators, many of them logged on remotely, questioned Rivera about continuity of education and plans to bring students back next school year.

2. Before Lancaster County had decided to reopen, fatigue was already setting in

Licking at an ice cream cone, Larraine Leonard sat on a wooden bench at Root’s Market last week, watching crowds of mostly masked people pursuing vegetable stands and takeout food counters.

The 75-year-old had a mask, too, but it was in her pocket. She couldn’t wear it while eating her ice cream.

“I just had to get the hell out of the house,” Leonard said, revealing that she was growing tired of Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic-related stay-at-home order, which mostly had her cooped up in her Luzerne County home. And she wasn’t alone.

3. At least five municipalities are pushing back against Lancaster County's GOP-led move to defy Gov. Wolf

At least four municipalities, including two led by Republicans, are rejecting the GOP-led effort to defy Gov. Tom Wolf and partially reopen Lancaster County this week.

Elected officials in Ephrata, Columbia, Marietta and Lancaster city have taken stands in opposition to a plan to begin gradually allowing businesses to open before Wolf lifts the most severe restrictions on the county.

4. Some southcentral Pa. counties step back from 'yellow phase' reopening after Gov. Wolf's tirade Monday

Lebanon County was the first to go against Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 phasing plans when county commissioners said last week they planned to reopen the county without the governor's blessing. Other counties soon followed, including Lancaster.

But Lebanon County Commission Chairman Robert Phillips said he's second-guessing the decision following Wolf's Monday press briefing.

5. Total nursing home COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County through May 15, 2020

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Friday, May 15, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.