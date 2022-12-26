Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 25.

1: Here's how much it will cost to live in Mosaic, Willow Valley's downtown high-rise

The developer of what would become Lancaster County’s tallest building has revealed how much it will cost to live there, and a new opening date that is one year later than originally anticipated.

Mosaic, a 20-story luxury high-rise, 55-plus senior living community at the corner of South Queen and Vine streets in downtown Lancaster, is now scheduled to open in fall 2026. Topping out at 244 feet, Mosaic would stand 34 feet taller than the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, which is currently the tallest in the county.

2: Lancaster County farmer Amos Miller, feds reach agreement concerning food safety, fines

Upper Leacock Township farmer Amos Miller entered into a second agreement with the federal government last week that allows him to avoid jail time over his prolonged refusal to comply with federal food safety laws.

3: Watch: Manheim Township officers rescue woman from vehicle after she drove into pond

Officers with Manheim Township police rescued a woman after she accidentally drove her vehicle into a pond Thursday night.

Officers and other emergency crews responded at 8 p.m. to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a report of a vehicle in the pond. Responding officers arrived to find a 59-year-old woman from Lancaster trapped inside the vehicle with water up to her neck, police said.

4: Lancaster County judge convicts woman accused of killing estranged husband in 2021 Valentine's Day shooting

A Lancaster County judge convicted Danielle Bewley of shooting and killing her estranged husband, Mitchell Bewley, on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Judge Merrill Spahn found Bewley, 30, guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday following a five-day bench trial.

Police charged Bewley after she shot Mitchell Bewley five times the torso in a Strasburg parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, killing him.

5: Lancaster man ran over man while fleeing from towing parking lot: police

A Lancaster man ran over and severely injured a man while driving away from a towing company without paying, according to Manheim Township police.

Police credit numerous tips that led to Joshua Tyler Shannon’s arrest about a week later.

