Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 13 and Sunday, April 19.

1. When will I have to wear a mask in Pa.? And what happens if I don't?

Gov. Tom Wolf and Pa. Department of Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine ordered that all workers and customers at essential businesses are required to wear masks starting Sunday, April 19, at 8 p.m.

Businesses that observe customers not wearing masks are ordered to turn away the customer.

If a business does not comply with this order, and several other orders included in the new worker safety protocol, they could incur citations and fines.

2. Dart Container says 10 workers at Leola plant, 1 at Lancaster site test positive for COVID-19

Dart Container Corp. confirmed Monday that 10 employees at its Leola location and one worker at its Lancaster plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said it was notified of its first case April 5, and those who tested positive are quarantined at home and will be cleared to return to work based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which includes providing a doctor’s note.

All employees who have been “potentially exposed” are quarantined for at least 14 days from exposure date, even if they are symptom-free, Dart said in an email.

3. Big changes coming to Pennsylvania 2020-21 hunting season

The 2020-21 hunting season in Pennsylvania will have lots of new wrinkles to it.

At its recent meeting, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors voted on a series of new measures that expand opportunities to hunt in the next hunting year.

Big changes coming to Pennsylvania 2020-21 hunting season Sunday deer and bear hunting, extended archery deer and bear hunting, more doe tags and more lead the list of changes the Pennsylvania Game Commission has made for the coming hunting year.

4. Here's where to get wine, liquor and beer in Lancaster County

Pennsylvania’s liquor stores are closed due to COVID-19.

Wine, beer and spirits are still available throughout Lancaster County. Breweries, wineries and distilleries are offering takeout and curbside pickup. Some ship. Some will deliver. Some have more on the menu, from meals and meal kits to toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

5. Lancaster County farm given deadlines to sell disputed meat and poultry, pay fine, and cost to destroy unsold meat

Federal prosecutors are grabbing the bull by the horns in an ongoing case involving a Lancaster County farmer they've been at odds with the government over food inspections.

In the fall, a federal judge ordered Miller’s Organic Farm in Upper Leacock Township to follow federal food inspection laws and gave owner Amos Miller two months to sell his existing supply of meat and poultry.

It flouted that order, according to prosecutors.