1. 'I robbed the family': Justo Smoker admits killing Amish teen as new details of her death emerge [update]

Justo Smoker pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and related charges in the death of Linda Stoltzfoos, the 18-year-old Amish woman abducted less than a half-mile from her family's home as she was walking back from church in Upper Leacock Township last June.

The plea agreement, which was signed in April when he told investigators where he had buried her body, included a sentence of 35-1/2 years to 71 years in prison -- the maximum possible -- giving the 35-year-old only the most unlikely chance of ever seeing freedom again. The sentence will technically begin after a parole violation hearing in which he faces about 17-1/2 years stemming from prior armed robbery convictions.

2. Millersville doctor wrote prescriptions for 'most addictive' drugs, coached patients on how to get them: AG's office

A Millersville doctor wrote prescriptions for addictive drugs for $175 per visit, while "coaching" patients through conversations and referring them to a Lancaster County pharmacy, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Patients from as far as West Virginia, New Jersey and Baltimore made the drive to Dr. Robert Simon Mathews' 232 Manor Ave. office, according to the affidavit.

Mathews, 83, was charged with 14 felony counts of unlawful prescription of controlled substances for continuously prescribing drugs like Xanax, Adderall and Subutex, according to office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office filed the charges.

3. Justo Smoker to plead guilty in case of slain Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos [update]

Justo Smoker, the man charged with abducting and killing Linda Stoltzfoos, the Amish woman who went missing last June as she walked home from church, intends to plead guilty on Friday.

Smoker, 35, of Paradise Township, is charged with homicide, kidnapping and false imprisonment in Stoltzfoos’ death. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

4. Police investigating Buchanan Park dog attack eyewitness says left 2 animals injured

Investigators are looking into allegations that a dog attacked two other canines at Beau’s Dream Dog Park in Buchanan Park on Sunday afternoon, leaving both of them injured, Lancaster police have confirmed.

East Petersburg resident Leila Fleisher, 28, and her hound-mix Emerald had already been at the park for about 45 minutes when a middle-aged man and woman arrived around 12:30 p.m. with a large dog of an unknown breed, she said.

“There were a bunch of dogs playing in a group, and all of a sudden the one dog was on top of (Emerald), biting her,” she said.

5. Takeaways: 5 things we learned about Linda Stoltzfoos' death, disappearance from Justo Smoker's plea

Bound by chains and standing in front of the parents of the woman he killed, Justo Smoker pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges relating to the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

The sentencing hearing lasted for nearly two hours Friday morning in front of Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, and happened just over a year since Stoltzfoos went missing.